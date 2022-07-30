CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Alex Jones’ Company Files for Bankruptcy After Sandy Hook Decision
LEGAL WOES
Read it at CNN
One of Alex Jones’ parent companies filed for bankruptcy on Friday as continued court proceedings play out in a Texas defamation case stemming from false claims made about the Sandy Hook school shooting. “Jones’ decision to seek bankruptcy protection for his company, Free Speech Systems, which operates the right-wing conspiratorial outlet Infowars, also comes after he was found legally responsible in a separate defamation case in Connecticut,” CNN reported. Earlier this week Jones’ lawyer was seen losing his cool in court and flipping off opposing counsel representing the Sandy Hook families.