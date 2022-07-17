CHEAT SHEET
Alex Jones Was a No-Show at Sandy Hook Defamation Hearing, Attorneys Say
InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was a no-show at his latest Sandy Hook defamation hearing, The Houston Chronicle reported. The pre-trial hearing was related to a lawsuit brought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Heslin and Lewis’ attorneys said the snub displays Jones’ “lack of respect for the discovery process.” Attorney Bill Ogden told the Chronicle the court had already issued a default ruling that sides with the parents several months ago in light of Jones not being cooperative. Now, lawyers “just have to prove the damages” instead of also having to prove liability, Ogden said.