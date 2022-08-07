Alex Jones Goes Off on Phone Leak: They Got Snap of My ‘Naked’ Wife—but ‘No Dick Pics’
‘SORRY’
Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones went on a rant about Sandy Hook family lawyers accidentally obtaining a copy of his phone from his own legal team, insisting they now have a “naked” photo of his wife and not much else. “It’s six months of my phone, late 2019, early 2020,” he said on his broadcast Saturday evening. “I gave Texas and I gave Connecticut [the state’s were Jones has ongoing litigation against him] the phones. They were searching them in six-month tranches, and the paralegal left, like, a six-month raw thing in there!” Jones then claimed that “nothing” relevant was on the phone during that period, despite Sandy Hook lawyers saying his messages were evidence of perjury. “Sorry, I mean, there was a photo I sent my wife of her naked. Okay, they got that. So, my wife looks pretty good. The point is, there is one naked picture of my wife in there, so that’s what they got! No dick pics, no nothing.” Jones didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Sunday morning. The admission follows Roger Stone urging Jones to sue his own lawyer over their “intimate messages” being leaked. Last week, a jury ordered Jones to pay $49 million total in punitive and compensatory damages for his lies about the Sandy Hook massacre.