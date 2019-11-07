Alex Jones Goes on Tirade Against Roger Stone Jurors

InfoWars conspiracy theorist and Roger Stone ally Alex Jones stepped up his attacks on the jury at Stone’s trial on Tuesday, broadcasting the name and face of a woman he claimed was a juror at the trial and calling her a “minion” of anti-Trump forces.

“We’ve got her name, and we’re going to release it,” Jones said on his InfoWars broadcast, before revealing a woman’s name and putting her face on the screen behind him.

Later in the broadcast, Jones and his attorney were joined by a person dressed as the Grim Reaper and wielding a sickle. Stone hosted a show broadcast on InfoWars until recently, and Jones and his employees have frequently attacked the judge in Stone’s case, Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

Jones’ attacks on the jury were based on reporting that the first potential juror in the case was a former Obama administration employee in the Office of Management and Budget whose husband works for the Department of Justice. But in his rush to attack the potential juror as a deep-state plant, Jones appears to have gotten the wrong person.

During his broadcast, Jones didn’t show a picture of the actual potential juror, who, despite his claims, didn’t make it onto the jury anyway. Instead, he showed a picture of another former OMB staffer who appears to be totally unrelated to the Stone trial.

This wasn’t Jones’ first attack on the jury—or his first implied an implied threat to launch his legions of harassing fans at any jurors who find Stone guilty on witness tampering and obstruction charges. On Monday, he tried to convince political operative and close Stone associate Jacob Engels to name the juror, reading a list of names of former Obama administration officials and attempting to have Engels confirm which one was on the jury.

Meanwhile, Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars employee who used to host a show with Stone, has been broadcasting live from outside the Washington, D.C., courthouse where Stone is being tried.

Jones is facing a number of legal issues of his own, including lawsuits filed by the families of Sandy Hook massacre victims who say Jones’ baseless claims that the shooting was faked provoked waves of harassment and death threats against them.