Alex Jones Goes to War With Kanye West and Nick Fuentes Over ‘Homoerotic’ Hitler Fascination
‘HITLER FETISH’
Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has gone to war against white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West after hosting them on his show last week, when the rapper straight up proclaimed his “love” for Hitler. Jones attempted to distance himself from them on Tuesday morning with right-wing YouTuber Steve Crowder, as the Sandy Hook denier claimed that Fuentes and West have a “homoerotic” interest in the Nazi Party leader and genocidal dictator Adolf Hitler. “There is this Hitler fetish. And no, I’m not into dudes in fancy peacock military uniforms that, by the way, got 22 million Germans killed,” Jones said, taking issue with Fuentes and West’s admiration for Hitler. “Hitler was horrible, screw Hitler, burn in hell Hitler.” On Telegram, Fuentes responded by calling Jones “controlled opposition” yet didn’t return The Daily Beast’s questions on the matter. Elsewhere in the segment, Jones called Fuentes—his old ‘Stop the Steal’ rally speaking sidekick—“baby Hitler” and a “Nazi lover.”