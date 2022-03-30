Alex Jones Fined $25,000 Per Day for Going AWOL in Sandy Hook Case
TICK TOCK
Alex Jones is being held in contempt of court for an ongoing case related to his outlandish persistence on casting doubt about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting that left 28 people dead. Jones is being hit with fines of $25,000 per day starting Friday until he finally sits for a deposition, at which point the fines would be refunded. Last week, Jones skipped a deposition due to claims of health concerns. An attorney for the families of the Sandy Hook victims said Jones “willfully” failed to appear for deposition on March 24 and 25, despite knowing he was required to, further noting that the InfoWars host appeared on one of his own broadcasts at the same time he was supposed to be giving his deposition. Plaintiffs have further requested the court “incarcerate Mr. Jones until he purges his contempt,” but a judge has so far declined to do so.