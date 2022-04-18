CHEAT SHEET
Alex Jones’ Infowars Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy After Sandy Hook Lawsuits
Three companies owned by the right-wing radio host Alex Jones, including the rabble-rousing Infowars website, have filed for bankruptcy. Jones is facing huge legal payouts after dismissing the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, in which a gunman shot and killed 26 people, as a “hoax.” Bloomberg News reported that the companies, each with estimated liabilities of as much as $10 million, had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which would allow them to continue operating pending a restructuring. Sandy Hook families suing Jones say he has “doomsday prepped” his lucrative business empire by moving millions of dollars into shell companies, in an attempt to stay out of reach of the courts.