Alex Jones’ InfoWars Pal Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Charge
‘NEW REVOLUTION’
Owen Shroyer, a host for Alex Jones’ far-right conspiracy theory show Infowars, pleaded guilty Friday to storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. In a statement of offense, Shroyer admitted to entering the Capitol and leading the mob in “USA!” chants while standing on top of stacks of chairs alongside an unidentified “Person One”—believed to be Jones. A day before the insurrection, Shroyer also appeared on a live Infowars broadcast alluding to a “new revolution” and telling viewers “everybody knows the election was stolen,” according to court documents. “Are we just going to sit here and become activists for four years or are we going to actually do something about this, whatever that cause or course of cause may be?” he said. Shroyer was initially charged with four misdemeanor counts and vowed to reporters that he would be “declaring innocence of these charges because I am.” He faces up to six months behind bars and will be sentenced in September.