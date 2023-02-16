CHEAT SHEET
    Alex Jones Is Harboring Firearms for Jan. 6 Rioters, Bankruptcy Filing Reveals

    Katie Hawkinson

    Alex Jones on the witness stand during his 2022 defamation trial.

    Reuters

    Alex Jones—Infowars founder and right-wing conspiracy theorist—revealed he is “holding firearms for certain January 6th participants,” according to a bankruptcy statement obtained by The Washington Post. Jones filed for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay a total of nearly $1.5 billion to the families of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary massacre after falsely claiming the attack was a hoax. Jones participated in the “Stop the Steal” rally that immediately preceded the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The filing does not state how Jones obtained these firearms, why he is holding them, or where they are currently located, according to the Post.

