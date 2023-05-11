‘I Do Hate You’—Alex Jones Threatens, Berates Ex-Wife in Audio Clip

“I’m not afraid of you,” said Alex Jones’ then-wife Kelly Nichols.

“No, you better be afraid of the consequences,” Jones shot back.

In a six-minute audio clip obtained by DailyMail.com Thursday, Jones can be heard venomously berating his now ex-wife with insults and threats in what Nichols alleges, was regular behavior for the Infowars founder.

The audio, recorded in November 2009, is from an argument between Jones and Nichols that stemmed from a lost iPhone. In the clip, Jones repeatedly threatened Nichols, who said she was sick with pneumonia at the time, repeatedly telling her “you better learn.” He also called her a “loser” and “really trashy.”

“I do hate you,” Jones said. “You’re just like your mother.”

At one point, Jones told his ex-wife that she was “going to flip” when he goes to “start another family and stuff.” Nichols told The Daily Beast that threats like this were commonplace from Jones.

“He’s a total racist,” she told the Beast, in reference to her Jewish heritage. “Alex used to tell me all the time that he was going to start a new family because my genes were flawed.”

The shocking audio draws eerie parallels to another alt-right figurehead—Steven Crowder, who had footage of him verbally abusing his then-wife in a similar fashion to Jones released earlier this month.

The similarities aren’t lost on Nichols, who was partly inspired to release her own clip after seeing the Crowder leak.

“I couldn’t watch it very easily,” she said in response to the Crowder footage. “Because I’m watching the same exact mechanisms being enacted on her as were enacted on me.”

Nichols was also called-to-action after seeing CNN’s town hall with Donald Trump Wednesday, in which the former president repeatedly defamed and joked about E. Jean Carroll, the woman he was found liable for sexually abusing.

She said that Trump’s behavior in the town hall that represents, what Nichols believes, is a pattern of harmful family norms on the political right.

“In the context of the horrible, grossly negligent CNN Trump town hall, the common thread in extremism in the family dynamic is that of domestic violence,” Nichols said.

This is hardly the first time Jones has come under fire—just last year, he was accused of overseeing a “spy ring” to stalk Nichols and others. But Nichols hopes that releasing the audio will further expose Jones for who he is.

“I think America deserves to know the kind of man Alex Jones is,” she said. “He doesn’t care about kids.”

Jones did not return a message requesting comment from The Daily Beast.