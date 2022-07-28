Alex Jones’ Lawyer Apologizes for Flipping the Bird at Trial

CHEAT SHEET
Alex Jones’ lawyer apologized Thursday for giving the finger to a lawyer for Sandy Hook parents suing the right-wing conspiracy monger for calling the school massacre a hoax. Things got heated in the Texas courtroom on Wednesday as F. Andino Reynal and Mark Bankston verbally sparred over video clips from Jones’ InfoWars show that the plaintiffs had prepared. Insider reports that before the jury entered on Thursday, Reynal admitted he crossed a line. “I apologize for yesterday’s outburst,” he said. “It wasn’t appropriate.” The jury is set to decide how much money Jones must pay the parents of a 6-year-old killed in the mass shooting.