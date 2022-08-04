Alex Jones’ Lawyers Fume: We Asked Sandy Hook Attorney to ‘Please Disregard’ Text Trove!
PRETTY PLEASE...?
Alex Jones’ lawyers fumed in a court filing Thursday that the lawyer for two Sandy Hook parents was never given permission to use a trove of Jones’ texts accidentally sent to him. Attorney Mark Bankston dropped a bombshell Wednesday when he revealed, during Jones’ testimony in a defamation trial, that Jones’ attorneys “messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone” containing texts that Bankston said proved Jones had committed perjury. Thursday’s emergency motion contained emails sent after the gaffe. “My assumption is that you did not intend to send us this?” Bankston wrote, to which Jones’ lawyers replied, “Please disregard the link and I will work on resending.” Jones’ lawyers filmed that Bankston “neither deleted nor disregarded the link sent in error” thereby violating “various privileges” and “knowingly” using confidential information in cross-examination. Their motion to have the wrongly-sent file deleted and scrubbed from the court record was denied.