Alex Jones Loses Third Sandy Hook Suit
NO INFO, NO WAR
Alex Jones continues to lose the war over his info. The InfoWars founder has lost his third lawsuit in two days by default for failing to comply with repeated requests for documents in the discovery process. Neil Heslin, who lost his 6-year-old son Jesse in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, had sued Jones for defamation. The defeat means the right-wing media personality will be liable for yet more damages that a jury will decide at a later hearing. Bill Ogden, a lawyer representing the families of Sandy Hook victims, said Jones is “facing justice for the lies he spread.” Jones had referred to the shooting as a “false flag” operation carried out by “crisis actors,” and parents have endured years of harassment. Six other families are suing Jones.