Alex Jones May Go Bankrupt to Get Out of Sandy Hook Payments

Alex Jones’ deranged conspiracy theories may not just land him in court—they could leave him broke. Some of Jones’ companies have spoken to bankruptcy advisers about filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which would stop civil lawsuits against the companies as it goes through the bankruptcy courts. The decision follows a court decision in a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut that found Jones liable for calling the Sandy Hook massacre a hoax in 2012. A Texas judge also issued a default judgement against Jones after he failed to turn over documents in two cases against him there. Jones and his lawyers did not return Bloomberg’s requests for comment.