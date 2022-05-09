Alex Jones, who infamously claimed that the Sandy Hook massacre was a “false flag,” does have one conspiracy theory he can’t tolerate. He ripped into an InfoWars caller who brought up QAnon on Monday, screaming: “We lost the country because of Q! And I have to put up with the Q people all over the place! And I’m tired of it!” Jones added, in reference to the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6, that “the damn Q people were the ones that manipulated some people to go into the damn Capitol and work with the feds. Q is the worst people on Earth, at the top! Q is the new world order! Q is a psyop to lead us around by our noses!” Earlier in the episode, Jones called QAnon a “cult” that had been created by his ally Donald Trump but then taken over by the CIA used “so the Democrats could steal the election.” Jones began blaming QAnon for the events of Jan. 6 within days of the attack, which came after many years of him promoting QAnon-related ideas on his show.
