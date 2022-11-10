Alex Jones Ordered to Cough Up Yet Another $473 Million for Sandy Hook Families
IN OVER HIS HEAD
A Connecticut judge has imposed another $473 million in punitive damages against InfoWars host Alex Jones for calling the Sandy Hook shooting a hoax, adding to the $965 million jury-ordered sum foisted on the conspiracy theorist last month. Jones, who is expected to challenge the verdict, citing a lack of funds and claiming the judgement defies his First Amendment rights, also had his assets frozen on Thursday, according to the Hartford Courant. “The court, having found probable cause, hereby orders, that with the exception of ordinary living expenses, the defendant Alex Jones is not to transfer, encumber, dispose, or move his assets out of the United States, until further order of the court,” ordered Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis. Jones repeatedly claimed that the 2012 shooting that left 20 first-graders and six teachers dead was a front to lure voters toward gun control policies. The eye-watering sum is expected to go toward 18 plaintiffs who were harassed and intimidated by Jones’ followers in the wake of his baseless accusations.