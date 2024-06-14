Alex Jones Ordered to Hand Over His Guns and $2.8 Million Texas Ranch
FAFO
Alex Jones is finding out the hard way that you can’t push a conspiracy theory that claims mass shooting victims were actors to your highly susceptible audience of right wing, gun nuts. Jones has been on the hook for $1.5 billion after he lost a libel lawsuit against Sandy Hook families. On Friday, he was ordered by Texas Judge Christopher Lopez to sell his personal assets including his $2.8 million ranch, his gun collection and other assets, according to the Associated Press. Jones may also be on the hook for his broadcast network, Free Speech Systems, which hosts his infamous show, InfoWars. Jones reportedly did not appear to have any reaction to the judgement on his personal assets in court Friday. However, knowing his fate, Jones blubbered to his InfoWars audience on air on June 1 informing them, in between tears, that “at the end of the day we are going to beat these people, I'm not trying to be dramatic here, but it’s been a hard fight.”