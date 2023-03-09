CHEAT SHEET
Alex Jones Pitches Bankruptcy Plan That Would Make Him $520,000 a Year
$10K A WEEK?
Nice work if you can get it: A bankruptcy plan laid out by Alex Jones’ media company would guarantee the InfoWars host $520,000 a year—that’s $10k a week. Meanwhile, the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims whose lives he blighted would share an annual $7 million to $10 million, far short of the near-$1.5 billion they won against the conspiracy-monger in damages after his repeated assertions that the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax. Free Speech Systems, the InfoWars parent company, is appealing the various rulings against Jones, and Jones himself has filed for personal bankruptcy. The company filed its proposed reorganization as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in Houston.