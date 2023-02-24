Alex Jones Refuses to Give Up Details of Pet Cat in Bankruptcy Proceedings
‘YOU CANNOT HAVE MY CAT’
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is taking on the Department of Justice in his bankruptcy proceedings following court-ordered debts of $1.5bn in damages to relatives of victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. However, the real stoush, it appears, seems to be over his pet cat. Last week, details of Jones’ finances were released in a Texas bankruptcy court which revealed that despite filing for bankruptcy in December last year he still manages to spend almost $100,000 a month and has $10m in assets. Among those spendings, it was noted, was a cat. On Thursday night, Jones' wife, Erika Wulff Jones, posted a video airing his grievances over the Department of Justice’s alleged questions surrounding the feline during a bankruptcy hearing. The cat, we now know, is a ragdoll breed called Mushu, and was named by Jones’ daughter two years ago. Mushu is seen cradling Jones as he says, “OK, so this is not a joke, this is real and it really happened.” “They spent probably five minutes of the meeting that was over 3 hours long, on my cat. They wanted to know if assets were hidden in the cat.” Jones admitted the cat cost $2,000 but “we really do love it” and the DOJ was “very serious about the cat and its value and they may want the cat for Sandy Hook families.” Jones described the DOJ’s questioning over the cat as “harrassment” and said “the deal’s broke, you aren’t getting the cat. This is next level.” Jones questioned: “What? You want my children next? You want to sacrifice my children or something?” Jones alleged the DOJ were questioning him over the value of the cat “to stir me up. It makes me really upset for this country. Now they want my cat. The line in the sand is, you cannot have my cat.”