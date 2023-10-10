Prosecutors Want Alex Jones, RNC Chair to Testify in 2020 Election Trial
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel were called on Tuesday to testify against Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell in their upcoming criminal racketeering trial in Georgia. Chesebro and Powell, both lawyers closely associated with Donald Trump, have pleaded not guilty in the case, which centers around their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. They were among the 19 people, including Trump, charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis earlier this year. According to The Hill, Willis’ prosecutors said McDaniel will testify to Chesebro’s role in the Trump team’s “alternate elector” plot. The petition for Jones’ testimony includes video footage published by CNN in August that shows Chesebro walking with the InfoWars host on U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6.