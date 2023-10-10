CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Prosecutors Want Alex Jones, RNC Chair to Testify in 2020 Election Trial

    DOUBLE TROUBLE

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Alex Jones speaks with media after day six of trial. Fani Willis speaks to the media after a Grand Jury brought back indictments. Ronna McDaniel speaks to the audience before the start of the second Republican candidates' debate

    Briana Sanchez/Reuters, Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters, Mike Blake/Reuters

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel were called on Tuesday to testify against Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell in their upcoming criminal racketeering trial in Georgia. Chesebro and Powell, both lawyers closely associated with Donald Trump, have pleaded not guilty in the case, which centers around their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. They were among the 19 people, including Trump, charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis earlier this year. According to The Hill, Willis’ prosecutors said McDaniel will testify to Chesebro’s role in the Trump team’s “alternate elector” plot. The petition for Jones’ testimony includes video footage published by CNN in August that shows Chesebro walking with the InfoWars host on U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6.

    Read it at The Hill