Alex Jones Spends $93K in One Month While Ghosting Sandy Hook Families
HOLDING OUT
Despite being a big spender in his personal life, the bombastic conspiracy peddler Alex Jones has yet to pay a dime of the $1.5 billion settlement he owes the families of Sandy Hook victims, the Associated Press reported Thursday. Citing a recent spending report Jones filed in his bankruptcy case, the AP revealed that he spent a whopping $93,000 in July, up from $75,000 in April. That included $7,900 on housekeeping, $6,700 to maintain a Texas lake house, and $6,300—or $850 per week—on dining out and entertainment. The spending prompted some Sandy Hook families to threaten to ask a judge to bar him from “further waste of estate assets” until they get paid, their attorneys wrote in an Aug. 29 filing. Jones was ordered to pay $1.5 billion last October when a Connecticut jury determined he inflicted suffering and pain by spewing lies about the massacre. Jones, who is appealing the ruling, addressed the threat on his Infowars show on Tuesday, claiming he’s earned the right to go to “nice restaurants” and on a couple of “nice vacations a year.”