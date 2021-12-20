CHEAT SHEET
    Alex Jones Sues Jan. 6 Committee, Vows to Plead the Fifth

    SHUTTING UP

    Dia Gill

    Breaking News Intern

    Drew Angerer / Getty

    Alex Jones, the far-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist, plans to sue Congress’ Jan. 6 committee to block them from retrieving his phone records and compelling him to testify at a Jan. 10 deposition. Jones has said that the panel is offering him immunity in exchange for his testimony, but he plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination, according to his suit. Jones claims that his work is a “journalistic activity” and thus protected by the First Amendment. In total, Jones plans to invoke the First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments in declining to produce requested documents.

    Read it at Politico