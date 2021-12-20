CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Alex Jones Sues Jan. 6 Committee, Vows to Plead the Fifth
SHUTTING UP
Read it at Politico
Alex Jones, the far-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist, plans to sue Congress’ Jan. 6 committee to block them from retrieving his phone records and compelling him to testify at a Jan. 10 deposition. Jones has said that the panel is offering him immunity in exchange for his testimony, but he plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination, according to his suit. Jones claims that his work is a “journalistic activity” and thus protected by the First Amendment. In total, Jones plans to invoke the First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments in declining to produce requested documents.