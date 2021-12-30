Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is threatening to “dish all the dirt” on Donald Trump to get back at the ex-president over his endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Yeah, we all wish Trump would do the right thing,” Jones said on his Wednesday afternoon InfoWars program, before urging his listeners to “move on” from Trump due to his glowing endorsement of the vaccine.

“In fact, maybe—you know what—to get Trump’s attention,” he continued, “maybe I should just dish all the dirt—you know what, you know what—I am going to dish it all on Trump next hour.”

Jones added: “It’s not to hurt Trump, it’s so people can know how pathetic he is when you think he is playing 4D chess, going to save you and he’s not!” (Jones didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment late Wednesday night.)

The vague threat comes amid Trumpworld’s continuing meltdown over Trump’s backing of the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier on Wednesday, pro-Trump radio host Wayne Allyn Root called for staging an “intervention” to be staged for the ex-president.

Outrage over Trump’s stance on the COVID jabs began last week when the MAGA mogul pushed back on right-wing provocateur Candace Owens’ anti-vaccine talking points.

“The vaccines work, but the ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected,” Trump told Owens. “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”