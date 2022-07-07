Alex Jones Urges MTG to Run for President: ‘Smarter’ Than Trump and DeSantis

Far-right radio host Alex Jones this week urged Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to run for president in 2024, calling her “smarter” than both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, the two most likely GOP candidates. “I think you would poll better and be a better candidate than DeSantis and Trump, so would you take a VP slot with either one of them?” Jones asked Greene on his program Wednesday afternoon. “I’d go ahead and just back you for president.” The conspiracy theorist continued: “I’m serious. You’re just as smart or smarter than both of them...We need to think about MTG president, here.” Responding to the idea, the far-right lawmaker said it’s “not something I don’t consider.”