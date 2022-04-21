Alex Jones Says He’ll Sit for an Interview With Justice Prosecutors About Jan. 6
DISH, GIRL
It’s not quite an olive branch, but Alex Jones’ indication Wednesday that he wanted to sit down for an interview with prosecutors on the subject of the Capitol insurrection still marked one step closer to the full picture of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. Jones, the right-wing chief of InfoWars, the conspiracy news outlet that filed for bankruptcy earlier this week, said in a statement through his lawyer that he had formally raised his hand to signal “his desire to speak to federal prosecutors about Jan. 6.” As part of a deal Jones is seeking, however, he has requested immunity from prosecution, his lawyer told The New York Times. The formal letter sent this week by Jones to the government is a far cry from his previous plan to sue the House select committee investigating the riot, protesting in a December filing that he would invoke the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination in any deposition. Earlier on Wednesday, a Texas judge citing Jones’ recent bankruptcy protection filings had moved to delay a forthcoming trial to determine how much money the conspiracist would have to pay the families of two Sandy Hook shooting victims for baselessly claiming that the school shooting had been a “hoax.”