Alex Jones Warns Trump’s Cankles ‘Collapse’ Is Imminent

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is sounding alarm about what he dubbed Donald Trump’s health “crisis”—and the consequences the 79-year-old president faces if he “doesn’t take his foot off the gas pedal.”

The Infowars host pleaded Wednesday, the day after Trump’s comments about “heaven” intensified concerns about his condition, that “if the people around him could just get him to take off one day a week—if he could just go play golf and watch movies and have some fun—he deserves it.”

But “at the current trajectory,” he warned, the president “is going to have some sort of collapse within the next 12 months.”

Trump is like a “light bulb starting to go out,” Jones went on.

“I’ve seen a lot of signs of Trump declining,” he said. “And so he’s on a lot of the time, but like a light bulb is starting to go out. It gets brighter, it gets dim; it goes in and out.”

Jones also pointed to the president’s chronic venous insufficiency, which isn’t linked to cognitive abilities but does cause blood circulation issues and—in Trump’s case—swollen ankles.

“That’s not a good sign for the heart and the rest of the body, because the rest of him—he’s lost weight, he’s not that fat,” Jones said. “For everybody that you’ve known that’s having heart problems, that’s not good right there, okay? And they’re getting bigger and bigger.”

Trump is also working too long during the day, according to Jones.

“I know we have a crisis," he said.

“He’s hyper-competitive and hyper-aggressive. So, you talk about in the zone, folks. It’s fair to say that Trump is unconscious, basically, for periods of the day now,” he continued. “Because there are times where I’m exhausted and working entirely on adrenaline, up for two days, and I make pretty good decisions—sometimes better than when I’m conscious—but I think back and I don’t remember what I did.”

Jones then said Trump performing well at diplomatic events is because “it’s 2 o’clock, 3 o’clock in the afternoon.”

“But you can watch the decline into the evening, and then also these morning interviews,” he said. “So it’s late at night, he sounds like he’s drunk. He doesn’t drink, obviously. He’s exhausted. And then it is early in the morning, he doesn’t sound too hot.”

Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, which has led to swollen ankles. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During a Fox & Friends call-in Tuesday morning, for instance, Trump seemed unable to name the ocean that separates the U.S. from Europe and Russia.

“And this is just one of many things I’ve been hearing and seeing him do that send up red flags,” Jones said.

When reached for comment, the White House responded to the Daily Beast with a statement not from the current physician to the President, Sean Barbabella, but from Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served in that role from 2013 to 2018 and once asserted that Trump might have lived to be “200 years old” had he had a better diet over the past two decades.

“As President Trump’s former personal physician, former Physician to the President, and White House physician for 14 years across three administrations, I can tell you unequivocally: President Donald J. Trump is the healthiest president this nation has ever seen,” the Republican congressman said.