Alex Jones’ Wife Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge
IN THE SLAMMER
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ wife was arrested on Friday night stemming from a domestic violence charge. “Jail records show the 43-year-old faces misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest, search or transport,” The Associated Press reported. The AP added that Erika Wulff Jones was taken into custody and booked her into an Austin jail around 8:45 p.m. Friday.
The 9/11 truther, in a subsequent interview with The Associated Press, said the apparent Christmas Eve incident, he says, was the result of his wife having a “medication imbalance.” “It’s a private family matter that happened on Christmas Eve,” Jones said. “I love my wife and care about her, and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance.” Jones and his far-right media empire InfoWars didn’t return The Daily Beast’s requests for comment on Saturday evening.