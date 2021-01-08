CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Another Lawyer on Outrageous Trump Georgia Call Is Out of a Job
UNMASKED
Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Another lawyer who was on the call that President Trump made to pressure Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” votes for him is out of a job. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the law firm Fox Rothschild announced Alex Kaufman and his attorney father are leaving hours after he was unmasked as one of the attorneys who participated in the outrageous and potentially illegal call. His exit comes just two days after Cleta Mitchell resigned from Foley & Lardner over her involvement in the call. Kaufman, his former employer said, is leaving “pursue new professional opportunities.”