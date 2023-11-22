Alex Khadavi, Controversial Celebrity Dermatologist, Dies at 50

Dr. Alex Khadavi, a celebrity cosmetic dermatologist in Los Angeles, has died. He was 50.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Alex Khadavi,” read a post on his Instagram account Tuesday. “Alex will be missed by his family, friends, professional team and those who knew him.”

No further details about his death were included, but Page Six reported that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer. Patients and friends replied to the news of Khadavi’s passing, calling him a “brilliant doctor,” a “kind soul,” and a “true artist.”

“You were one of the good ones who was misunderstood,” Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed wrote. “So talented. So smart. Took care of the ones you loved.” Steel Panther singer Michael Starr said his family will miss Khadavi, while Jury Duty actress Maria Russell said she is “heartbroken.”

Khadavi, whose patients reportedly included the likes of reality TV personality Scott Disick and NSYNC singer Lance Bass, became well-known in recent years for reasons unconnected to his professional work.

In 2021, he was accused of having launched into a homophobic tirade about his neighbors, according to TMZ. He was allegedly caught on video telling the concierge of his West Hollywood condo complex that he wanted to “blow their fucking heads off” and referring to his neighbors using a homophobic slur.

The following year, Khadavi filed for bankruptcy after going wildly over budget in constructing a Bel-Air megamansion. The 21,000-square-foot house featured a champagne tasting room, a secret DJ booth, an NFT gallery, and a car museum. It was originally put on the market for $87.777 million but, at auction, it failed to meet the $50 million reserve.

Asked by CNBC how he felt about the winning $45.8 million bid, Khadavi said: “Horrible, horrible, horrible!”