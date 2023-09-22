GOP Candidate Who Lost by 18,000 Votes Finally Admits Defeat
SORE LOSER
A GOP candidate who lost last November’s election for county judge of Harris County, Texas, has finally given up on a lawsuit challenging the election. Alex del Moral Mealer lost the bid to take control of Texas’ most populous county—encompassing the city of Houston—by more than 18,000 votes to Democrat Lina Hidalgo but filed a lawsuit to contest the election on Jan. 6 this year, alongside 22 other GOP candidates in the county. She finally dropped the case on Thursday, the Houston Chronicle reported. “My goal in filing an election contest was not to relitigate my race, but rather to make sure future races are fair to all voters and candidates,” she said. Hidalgo’s attorney said Mealer had been unable to identify a single voter who was unable to vote. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said Mealer’s legal action had been a “waste of time and resources” and called on other losing GOP candidates to follow suit in dropping their cases.