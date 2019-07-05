CHEAT SHEET
WE’LL WAIT
Alex Morgan Says Team USA Would Make Collective Decision on Trump Visit
United States women’s national soccer team forward Alex Morgan said Friday that should they win Sunday’s World Cup final, the team would collectively make a decision about whether to accept an invitation to visit the Trump White House.
More than a week after U.S. captain Megan Rapinoe said she wouldn’t go to the White House, provoking a series of angry Trump tweets, Morgan said the team hadn’t made a decision yet. “I think there has been a lot of talk prematurely about the White House,” she said, adding, “I think you guys know the answer to the question anyways.” Morgan also said it was unlikely that only some team members go to the White House while others stay away.
Morgan inspired some controversy of her own after celebrating a goal against England by miming sipping tea on-field. “I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate, but not too much,” she said of the resultant outrage.