Alex Murdaugh Scores a Win in Retrial Battle
AIN’T OVER YET
The South Carolina Court of Appeals has granted Alex Murdaugh his first major win in his bid to retry his murder case. On Monday, Chief Judge H. Bruce Williams signed an order to pause his conviction appeal and hold a hearing on the defense team’s allegations that the Colleton County court clerk tampered with the jury that convicted Murdaugh in February. The case will now be sent back to circuit court so that Murdaugh can move forward with his attempts for a retrial. In February, Murdaugh was convicted and sentenced to two life prison sentences for murdering his wife and son in June 2021. In September, defense lawyers filed a motion asking for a retrial, stating that Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill deliberately worked to sway the jury to convict Murdaugh.