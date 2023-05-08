Alex Murdaugh Pushing New ‘Misinformation Campaign,’ Lawyers Say
‘SERIAL LIAR’
Lawyers for the family of a housekeeper who worked for convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh said he was spreading a new “misinformation campaign” after he insinuated that the woman’s two sons were in on an insurance fraud scheme he masterminded to take her life insurance payout. Murdaugh is currently serving two life sentences for the murders of his wife and son. In federal filings last week, he claimed that the sons of his family’s housekeeper, who died from a fall on Murdaugh’s property, should be made parties to a lawsuit by the insurance company that Murdaugh defrauded. Nautilus Insurance shelled out $3.8 million after Gloria Scatterfield’s 2019 death. Attorney Ronnie Ritcher, who is representing the Satterfield heirs, called the Murdauch’s assertion a “false narrative” and a “misinformation campaign.” Another attorney for the pair insinuated that nobody should believe what Murdaugh—who was called a “serial liar and fraudster” in a recent court filing by U.S. Judge Richard Gergel—has to say anymore.