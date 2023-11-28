As Alex Murdaugh awaited sentencing on Tuesday for a slew of financial crimes, the disgraced former South Carolina attorney apologized to his family in court for all of his crimes.

Barely holding back years, Murdaugh apologized to his only surviving son, Buster, for letting him down and committing so many crimes that he said “was contradictory to every single thing Mom and I ever taught you and [his late son] Paul.”

“I know, Buster, that you know that I have always been proud of you. I have never been more proud of you than I am of the way that you have handled all of the adversity that I put on you,” he said.

Murdaugh also apologized to his family and his late wife’s family for his actions, which he says have given people online ammunition to attack those he loves. He still insists that he did not murder his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, despite his conviction for the 2021 crime.

The apology came amid Murdaugh’s lengthy monologue in Beaufort County Court, where he faces sentencing after pleading guilty to 22 state crimes for swindling former clients and those closest to him out of millions of dollars. Murdaug admitted that while he did a “terrible thing” by stealing money for years, he still cares about each of them. He then pivoted the speech to apologize to his family, caution about the perils of drug addiction, and slam online haters for going after his inner circle.

“I am sorry I have caused so much trouble for people that I love so much,” he added. He is expected to be sentenced to 27 years in prison.