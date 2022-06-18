Disgraced Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Complains of ‘Rotting Away’ in Prison
JAIL WOES
Alex Murdaugh used to enjoy life as an affluent attorney. Now, he’s struggling to get by as an inmate in South Carolina’s Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to over 100 conversations obtained by The State between Murdaugh, his lawyer and family members. In the conversations, the accused fraudster aired his grievances about poor jail food, being mooned, rough prisoners he shares his cell block with, and a need for books to fight boredom. He’s also been worried about catching COVID-19. Mostly concerned with his son Buster and his future, Murdaugh also described a time when another inmate flooded his cell and spread his feces on the cell window. “The worst thing is not doing anything, you know,’’ he reportedly told a relative. “It’s like you’re rotting away.’’