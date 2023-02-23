‘Paranoid’ Murdaugh Admits Lying About His Whereabouts on Night of Murders

Alex Murdaugh, the former South Carolina lawyer accused of murdering his wife and son in a deranged scheme to hide his financial crimes, took the stand in his own defense on Thursday—and immediately admitted to lying to authorities about his whereabouts on the night of the 2021 murders.

“I did lie to them,” Murdaugh told a packed Colleton County courtroom, four weeks into his murder trial. “As my addiction evolved over time, I would get into these situations or circumstances where I would get paranoid thinking.”

In a stunning series of confessions, Murdaugh told jurors that he was with Paul and Maggie at the dog kennels of their estate just minutes before they were fatally shot on June 7, 2021.

He had previously told investigators that he was asleep at the main house at the time of the slayings. However, prosecutors later obtained a Snapchat video filmed by Paul at the kennels that night, in which Murdaugh’s voice could apparently be heard in the background.

Murdaugh admitted Thursday that he lied to investigators about being at the dog kennels because of his years-long addiction to opioids, which he said made him paranoid. He said that paranoia set in during the first police interview in a squad car after he called 911.

“On June 7, I wasn’t thinking clearly. I don’t think I was capable of reason. And I lied about being down there. And I’m so sorry that I did,” Murdaugh said, before apologizing to his family. “I would never do anything intentionally to hurt them, ever.”

His only surviving son, Buster, leaned forward and put his hands over his mouth as he watched his father, who began to cry on the stand.

“Oh what a tangled web we weave. Once I told the lie, and I told my family, I had to keep lying,” Murdaugh added.

The dramatic confession came just moments after defense attorney Jim Griffin began Murdaugh’s testimony with two simple but dramatic questions: did he fatally shoot his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and his 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021?

“No, I did not,” Murdaugh repeated. “Mr. Griffin, I did not shoot my wife or my son anytime. Ever.”

Murdaugh, 54, is facing four charges in connection with the June 2021 slayings. Prosecutors allege the grisly slaying was prompted by a desperate attempt to garner sympathy and evade questions over stealing from his law firm and clients.

A spokesperson for Murdaugh’s defense team told The Daily Beast on Thursday morning that Murdaugh “want[ed]” to testify but that it was going to be “a last-minute decision this morning.” Ultimately, the spokesperson noted, the “final decision was up to Alex.”

The decision for Murdaugh to take the stand in what has been deemed the “trial of the century” in South Carolina is highly risky. While Murdaugh is on trial for murder, he is separately facing upwards of 80 criminal charges for a slew of financial misdeeds, drug trafficking, and money laundering.

He is also facing a separate case in connection to a September 2021 fake assisted suicide scheme that would yield a $10 million insurance payout to his only surviving son, Buster.

South Carolina trial attorney Scott Evans, who has been following the case, told The Daily Beast that Murdaugh’s decision to testify “is a bold move, an uncommon move, and likely a good decision on the defense team’s part.”

“I say that without seeing how he does on the stand, and may later eat those words,” Evans said. “I think that Alex taking the stand gives him the best shot of solidifying his defense team’s key theme for the jury—that possessing the ability to commit financial crimes is entirely different from possessing the ability and the lack of conscience necessary to massacre your wife and child.”

“That being said, I know everyone will be anxious to see how he does on cross-examination,” he added.

Throughout the last 23 days of trial, dozens of prosecution witnesses have detailed how Maggie and Paul were brutally murdered with two different guns near the dog kennels of the family's hunting estate—and how Murdaugh allegedly took steps to cover up the crime.

But without the murder weapons, or any DNA evidence tying Murdaugh to the scene, prosecutors have relied on cell phone data and ballistic evidence to make their case. They have been able to poke holes in Murdaugh's alibi with the Snapchat video Paul took just minutes before the murders.