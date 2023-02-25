Alex Murdaugh Faces New Misdemeanor Charge: Jail Docs

Read it at Counton 2
Alex Murdaugh is facing a new misdemeanor charge in Colleton County, South Carolina according to official records. The details of the charge are not readily available. Murdaugh, a prominent attorney, is currently on trial for the killings of his wife, Maggie and their youngest son Paul back on June 7, 2021. On Thursday, Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense, admitting he had lied to police about his location on the night of the murders, claiming it was due to a drug-induced paranoia.