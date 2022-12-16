CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Alex Murdaugh Is a Tax Cheat, Too, Prosecutors Say
99 PROBLEMS AND COUNTING
Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer accused of murdering his wife and child, has now been hit with tax evasion charges. A South Carolina grand jury on Friday indicted Murdaugh on nine counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax, alleging that he failed to report nearly $7 million of illegal income—and owes the states $486,819 in back taxes. The latest indictment means that Murdaug now faces 99 criminal charges, which range from drug trafficking to insurance fraud in a twisted alleged murder-suicide plot to an alleged scheme to steal millions from his clients and former law firm. In January, Murdaugh will also face a murder trial in connection wih the murder of his wife and son in June 2021.