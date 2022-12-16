CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Alex Murdaugh Is a Tax Cheat, Too, Prosecutors Say

    99 PROBLEMS AND COUNTING

    Pilar Melendez

    Senior National Reporter

    Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer accused of murdering his wife and child, has now been hit with tax evasion charges. A South Carolina grand jury on Friday indicted Murdaugh on nine counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax, alleging that he failed to report nearly $7 million of illegal income—and owes the states $486,819 in back taxes. The latest indictment means that Murdaug now faces 99 criminal charges, which range from drug trafficking to insurance fraud in a twisted alleged murder-suicide plot to an alleged scheme to steal millions from his clients and former law firm. In January, Murdaugh will also face a murder trial in connection wih the murder of his wife and son in June 2021.