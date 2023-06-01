Alex Murdaugh Might Change ‘Not Guilty’ Plea in Federal Case
KEEPING HIS OPTIONS OPEN
Alex Murdaugh may be serving a life sentence for the murders of his wife and son—but that hasn't stopped the criminal cases from mounting against him. On Wednesday, Murdaugh, who turned 55 on Saturday, was arraigned on 14 counts of money laundering, five counts of wire fraud, one count of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. According to the Associated Press, the former personal injury attorney pleaded not guilty to the charges, but his lawyer said that may change. He is accused of funding his addiction to opioids and maintaining his expensive lifestyle through three different schemes to obtain money and property from his personal injury clients. The case also alleges Murdaugh defrauded more than $3.4 million from an insurance settlement meant for the family of his housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died after a fall at Murdaugh’s home in 2018. Murdaugh’s lawyers confirmed he has been working with investigators and believe an outcome will be “quickly resolved without a trial.” In a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of South Carolina last week, U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said “Trust in our legal system begins with trust in its lawyers.”