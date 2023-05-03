Alex Murdaugh Reveals He Lied About the Circumstances of His Housekeeper’s Death
DARK SECRET
Alex Murdaugh lied when he said his housekeeper Gloria Satterfield had tripped over his dogs in an incident which led to her death, his lawyers wrote in a court filing Monday. The attorneys said Murdaugh had “invented the critical facts” about the 2018 incident in which he claimed Satterfield stumbled over the dogs and fatally fell down the stairs of his estate in South Carolina where, three years later, he murdered his wife and son. “No dogs were involved in the fall of Gloria Satterfield,” the legal filing reads, according to the New York Post. Murdaugh’s lawyers added that he made up “Satterfield’s purported statement that dogs caused her to fall to force his insurers to make a settlement payment.” Nautilus Insurance sued Murdaugh in 2022 claiming that he’d lied about the circumstances of Satterfield’s death to prove liability and receive a payout. He was accused of stealing the settlement money from Satterfield’s children and keeping the cash for himself.