Alex Murdaugh Says He Didn’t Kill His Wife and Son in Letters From Prison
‘A BROKEN MAN’
Alex Murdaugh is maintaining his innocence in letters he’s writing to friends and family from prison. Chuck Arnold, a recipient of one of the letters, said Murdaugh wrote to him expressing remorse for his financial crimes but insisting that he didn’t kill his wife and son. “He is a broken man,” Chuck Arnold, a friend of Murdaugh, told The Messenger. “He’s trying to make amends for the financial crimes he admits that he committed, but he insists he did not kill Maggie and Paul.” Murdaugh was found guilty in March of murdering his wife and son in a highly publicized trial. Meanwhile, the 54-year-old South Carolina ex-lawyer awaits trial for 99 additional charges for various financial crimes, including those related to a scheme that allegedly defrauded his own clients and partners at his law firm.