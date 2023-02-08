Alex Murdaugh Trial Interrupted by Courthouse Bomb Threat
LUNCH BREAK
The South Carolina courthouse where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for double murder was abruptly evacuated on Wednesday after an apparent bomb threat. Just as prosecutors called their 38th witness to the stand in their case arguing Murdaugh murdered his wife and son in June 2021, Judge Clifton Newman announced that the Colleton County Courthouse would be evacuated and the trial would be in recess until after a lunch break. The judge gave no details for the reason behind the evacuation, but SLED said in a statement that “a bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel.” “The building has been evacuated and SLED along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the threat. No additional information is available from SLED at this time,” SLED added.