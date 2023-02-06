Alex Murdaugh Was ‘Fidgeting’ Night of Murder, His Mom’s Caretaker Testifies
ACTING WEIRD
The night his wife and son were brutally murdered in June 2021, Alex Murdaugh “was fidgeting” during his 20-minute visit with his ailing mother, her caretaker testified on Monday. Mushelle “Shelley” Smith emotionally told jurors that on June 7, 2021, Murdaugh came to briefly visit his mother after 9 p.m., which was “unusual” because he typically never visits late at night. Afterward, she said Murdaugh told her he had been at his mother’s house for “30 or 40 minutes,” which prosecutors allege would fit into his manufactured alibi that he was nowhere near the house when Paul and Maggie were murdered. Smith said that after the slayings, which Murdaugh says occurred while he was sleeping, the former lawyer offered to help her with her wedding expenses—even though they’d never discussed her upcoming nuptials previously.