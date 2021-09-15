Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina lawyer who has been embroiled in scandal for months, will turn himself into Hampton County officials on Thursday, his lawyer confirmed to The Daily Beast.

“We have been informed that there is a warrant for his arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud,” Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, said on Wednesday. “He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hampton County magistrate court.”

The arrest comes just two days after Murdaugh’s co-defendant and alleged drug dealer, Curtis Edward Smith, was charged with a slew of crimes, including insurance fraud and assisted suicide, in the alleged twisted suicide insurance ploy.

Authorities say that Murdaugh admitted to the Sept. 4 scheme, which involved the once high-powered lawyer providing Smith with a gun to shoot him in the head. Murdaugh had allegedly hoped his death would lead to a $10 million insurance payout that would go to his sole surviving son, Buster. Smith also admitted his role in the scheme and to getting rid of the gun, according to an arrest affidavit.

The arrest warrant against Murdaugh is just the latest in the dizzying saga—which already included an opioid addiction, double homicide, and an embezzlement scheme— surrounding the prominent legal dynasty that has reigned over the Lowcountry area for decades.

The news also comes just three months after Murdaugh's wife, 52-year-old Margaret, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, were both murdered at the family's estate. The fatal shooting also came as Paul was awaiting trial for his role in a 2019 boat crash that killed a teenage girl.