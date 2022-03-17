Alex Murdaugh’s Best Friend—and Accused Co-Conspirator—Held on $100K Bond on Financial Charges
‘VERY SERIOUS’
A suspended South Carolina lawyer described in court papers as Alex Murdaugh’s best friend and college roommate was held on a $100,000 surety bond on Thursday after being accused of conspiring with the scion to steal millions from a wrongful death lawsuit settlement for his former housekeeper. Cory Fleming was indicted on 18 charges, including criminal conspiracy, after allegedly helping Murdaugh steal millions from a settlement in connection with Gloria Satterfield, a former housekeeper who died at the latter's property in 2018. Prosecutors also allege that Fleming wrongfully appropriated an additional $140,000 for himself. During his Thursday hearing, State Judge Alison Lee called the charges “very serious” after prosecutors also revealed that Fleming “has not in anyway cooperated with this investigation” into Satterfield's missing funds.