Alex Murdaugh’s Brother Breaks Silence After Double Murder Conviction

Randy Murdaugh, the older brother of now-convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, became the first family member to speak publicly about the bombshell case Monday—telling The New York Times that he believes his brother to be an overall scummy guy, but still finds it hard to believe he killed his wife and son in cold blood. Randy also said Alex isn’t telling the whole truth about what happened that fateful night in 2021. “He knows more than what he’s saying,” Randy, who is also a partner at the same family law firm where Alex worked, said. “He’s not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything there.” Randy also said he’s taken on a few of his brother’s clients—and feels the need to explain that he isn’t his brother. “I’m doing things the right way, always have,” he tells clients, according to the Times. “I don’t beat around the bush.”
