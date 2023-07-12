Alex Murdaugh’s Hasty Jailhouse Call With Son Buster Released
BAD CONNECTION
An audio recording of a jailhouse phone call between convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh and his surviving son Buster was published on Monday. Buster, 26, stood by his father during his trial for the killings of his little brother and his mother, but seemingly couldn’t wait to get off the line during the May 16 call. “Hey I don’t have a whole lot of time I just boarded a ferry to go back to Hilton Head Island from Daufuskie (Island),” Buster says at the beginning of the 42-second conversation. Murdaugh then asks Buster about someone named Jim—likely Jim Griffin, one of his defense attorneys—though exactly what he says is unclear. “He’ll be in touch with you,” Murdaugh tells Buster before saying: “Love you.” Alright, love you, too,” Buster replies. “Proud of you,” Murdaugh adds, to which Buster says “thanks” before hanging up.