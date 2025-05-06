Alex Murdaugh’s Sole Surviving Son Marries Longtime Girlfriend

Buster Murdaugh, the only surviving son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, has married his longtime girlfriend Brooklynn White. TMZ reported that Buster and White tied the knot during a ceremony in South Carolina on Saturday. In June 2021, White was with Buster when his father Alex—then a prominent attorney—called to tell him that his mother Maggie, 52, and brother Paul, 22, had been shot dead at the hunting lodge owned by the Murdaugh family. A year later, Alex was indicted for the murders. At Alex’s trial in 2023, Buster took the stand in his father’s defense, testifying that after the call, he and White immediately got into the car and drove approximately 200 miles from her home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to the Murdaugh estate in Colleton County. “He was heartbroken,” Buster recalled his father’s reaction when he arrived that night, People reported. “I walked in the door and saw him, gave him a hug. He was destroyed.” Alex was eventually found guilty of murdering Maggie and Paul, and received two consecutive life sentences. Nevertheless, Buster later told FOX Nation that he believes his father is innocent and that he worries a killer is still on the loose.

TMZ