Alex Murdaugh's Shirt Smelled ‘Freshly Laundered’ After Murders: Witness
FRESH SCENT SURPRISE
A former South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division forensic technician testified that the day after Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s brutal June 2021 homicides, she was tasked with testing Alex Murdaugh’s clothes for gunshot residue—and noticed that his white t-shirt “smelled freshly laundered.” Jamie Hall, who also was tasked with testing Murdaugh’s green cargo shorts on June 8, 2021, told jurors that she remembered the smell because it “is not typical of the lab,” noting that “typically, clothing smells slightly musty." Hall, who now works at the West Columbia Police Department, also added that she noted a “small reddish-brown stain” on Murdaugh’s T-shirt but does not know the results of any analysis on the clothing he wore the night of the murders. Prosecutors allege that Murdaugh murdered his wife and son on June 7, 2021, and then took deliberate steps to cover up the crime in a desperate attempt to hide his financial crimes.