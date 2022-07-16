Murdaugh’s Wife Texted Friend to Say ‘He’s Up to Something’ the Night She Was Killed, Report Says
Alarm Bells
Maggie Murdaugh, the slain wife of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, texted her friend shortly before she was murdered saying she suspected Alex was “up to something,” according to a law enforcement source cited by People magazine. The couple was living apart at the time, and Maggie allegedly texted her friend that it seemed “fishy” that Alex wanted her to meet him at their Islandton, S.C. residence in order to see his ailing dad, according to the source. She even offered to meet him at the hospital, but he convinced her to go to the house, where she was later fatally shot along with their son, Paul, the source said. Police also have evidence that Alex had blood splattered on his shirt when he was supposed to be at the hospital with his dad, placing him at the scene of the crime, the source said. Alex was charged with two counts of murder Thursday in connection with the deaths of his son and wife. His attorneys maintain his innocence.